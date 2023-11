ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxers Yernar Yeshenov and Alexandr Zhuravsky will hold title matches in Southampton, England, sports.kz reports.

In the fight for the WBC Youth Silver title in first middleweight, Yeshenov will face Michael McGurk (8-0, KO). Zhuravsky will compete for the vacant WBO European belt against British-based undefeated welterweight from Holland Stephen Danyo (11-0-3, 6 KOs).