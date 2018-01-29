Kazakh boxing king Shumenov shares plans to open boxing school

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Beibut Shumenov, the only Kazakh pro boxer who secured the world championship in two weight divisions, revealed his plans to open a boxing school in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We intend to develop professional boxing in Kazakhstan, make the country's image more recognizable in the world, help our children become champions and glorify our country. We also plan to open a boxing school so that youngsters could also develop, learn, and gain experience," he told a briefing in the Central Communications Service.

The boxer told the reporters that the boxing school is to be opened in Astana. He hesitated to name the opening date, adding that he is going to train children from the age of seven and older. As Shumenov said, if the project is successful, such schools will be opened in other cities of Kazakhstan.

Besides, according to Shumenov, it's too early to say he will be a trainer. However, the boxer is ready to share his knowledge and experience with young Kazakhstanis.

"I think that the prestige of professional boxing is not yet realized in Kazakhstan. For instance, Manny Pacquiao from the Philippines. I do not think that 10 years ago people knew where the country is. And, owing to that boxer, the Philippines is known all over the world. When the boxer gains popularity in the international professional arena, the prestige of the country rises. And to do that, I have my own company, experience, and knowledge. That is not to say I'm going to become a coach, but I'm ready to share my knowledge and experience with our country's boxers so that would be successful on the world stage," he says.

It is to be recalled that Beibut Shumenov has announced his return to the world-class sport after a long pause.