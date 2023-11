Kazakh boxing team announces roster for 2023 Asian Summer Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national boxing team has announced its roster for the 2023 Summer Asian Games to be held in China’s Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, Kazinform learned from Sport Schroedingera Telegram channel.

The chief coach of the men’s team is Myrzagali Aitzhanov.

Men’s team: Saken Bibossynov (51kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Yertugan Zeinullinov (63.5kg), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (72kg), Nurbek Oralbay (80kg), Sagyndyk Togambay (92kg) and Kamshybek Kunkabayev (+92kg).

Women’s team: Nazym Kyzaibay (51kg), Zhaina Shekerbekova (54kg), Karina Ibragimova (57kg), Rimma Volossenko (60kg), Natalya Bogdanova (66kg) and Valentina Khalzova (75kg).

The team’s flag-bearers at the opening ceremony are Aslanbek Shymbergenov and track-and-field athlete Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (high jumping)