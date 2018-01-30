Kazakh boy, 8, wants to set Guinness World Record

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Mussa Turkumbayev from Aktobe city may be only eight years old, but he already holds the Kazakhstani analogous of the Guinness Record in street workout.

Mussa can do 42 pull-ups at a time and is quite ambitious about getting the Guinness World Record, Kazinform reports.



Mussa was only three, when his parents noticed his unique abilities.



"When he was three, he could do 10 pull-ups and 40 push-ups. I started training him three years ago. Mussa is very talented. We do pull-ups and push-ups every single day. He also enjoys doing something unusual. He watches video clips on YouTube and spends hours in attempts to repeat them," his father, Askhat Turkumbayev, says.







Currently, the father and son duo are busy training in order to get the Guinness World Record in May 2018. According to Askhat, there are plans to do a TV show during which Mussa will demonstrate his abilities.



"Mussa had already set the record, but it was inscribed into the Kazakhstani analogue of the Guinness Record Book in 2017. Last time the world pull-ups record among children was set in Ukraine and made 35 pull-ups. We want to confirm our record of 42 pull-ups and even hit the mark of 55 pull-ups," the proud father added.



