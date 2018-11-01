Kazakh, Brazilian FMs hold talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov has met today with his Brazilian counterpart Aloysio Nunes who is paying an official visit to Astana.

This is the first-ever official trip of Brazilian Foreign Ministry head to Kazakhstan since the establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries.



The visit is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Brazil and marks a new stage in srtrengthening the to states' friendship and cooperation. Over these years the partnership between Kazakhstan and Brazil has significantly strengthened due to high level visits in 2007 and 2009.



In September 2016, President Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Brazil Michel Temer met in China on the sidelines of G20 Summit.



Brazil is one of the leading trade partners of Kazakhstan in Latin America. The sides emphasized the importance of activating business contacts, holding business forums and meetings in B2B formats in order to ensure further step-by-step development of the bilateral economic relations. Last year, the bilateral commodity turnover hit $135 million and there are good opportunities for increasing this indicator.



Kairat Abdrakhmanov spoke about favorable conditions created by Kazakhstan for foreign business and called Brazilian side to implement investment projects in agriculture, aerospace and military-industrial complex, energy, ore-mining industry, green technologies, tourism and education sectors as outlined in the recent Kazakh President's Address to the Nation.







The Brazilian side congratulated Kazakhstan on successful organization of the EXPO-2017 event in Astana and expressed interest in cooperation with the Astana International Financial Centre, international centres for green technologies, investment projects and IT startups launched on the ground of the international specialized exhibition.



Kazakhstan expressed interest in deepening dialogue in a multilateral format with Brazil which is an important member of the such regional and global structures as BRICS, G20 and MERCOSUR. It was noted that development of cooperation between the EAEU and MERCOSUR can positively affect the economic interaction between the two countries.







The sides agreed to continue constructive interaction on acute issues of global security within the UN with a focus on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and international terrorism countering.



In the nearest time, the Foreign Affairs Ministries of Kazakhstan and Brazil will adopt the roadmap of bilateral cooperation in all priority spheres of mutual interest.



Aloysio Nunes will also meet with Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Agriculture Umirzak Shukeyev.