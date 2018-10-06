Kazakh breakout film star honored at 55th Int'l Antalya Film Festival

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh breakout star and Cannes Film Festival winner Samal Yeslyamova was honored at the 55th International Antalya Film Festival, Kazinform has learnt from Anadolu.

Yeslyamova was named the Best Actress for her portrayal of the title character in Ayka drama which also brought her the 71st Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress.



The complete version of the drama was screened at the 1st Almaty Film Festival earlier this year.



The Best Film award went to Iranian Jafar Panahi's Three faces.



Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda was named the Best Director for his work on Shoplifters. Zain Alrafeea took home the award as the Best Actor for Capharnaüm.