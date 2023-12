Kazakh, British businessmen ink USD 5 bln deals

LONDON. KAZINFORM Kazakh, British businessmen signed agreements and memorandums to the amount of 5 bln U.S. dollars.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said it in an interview to mass media following the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission's session in London today. "Our businessmen entered into contracts and memorandums worth 5 bln U.S. dollars in total," Nazarbayev said. "British businessmen are going to invest in Kazakhstan's non-energy sectors, namely, in agriculture, medicines, machinery, infrastructure etc.," the President added.