Kazakh, British FMs agree to enhance cooperation

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, met today with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, as part of the Kazakh-British Strategic Dialogue, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The two Foreign Ministers confirmed their intention to maintain high-level contacts and mutual interest in developing relations in all areas of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Abdrakhmanov said: "Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen its strategic partnership with the UK in order to modernise its economy and increase investment and trade between the two countries." He added that for the last 25 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, the United Kingdom has played and continues to play an important role in the development of Kazakhstan's economy.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson noted the great importance of Kazakhstan for the UK and expressed London's intention to strengthen all-round cooperation with Astana. He said: "Kazakhstan will be the first Central Asian nation to chair the UN Security Council. I look forward to further cooperation on global security."

The two sides also discussed important issues on the international agenda, including the priorities of the forthcoming chairmanship of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council, the Astana Process on the settlement of the situation in Syria, the situation in Afghanistan, the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, countering terrorism, non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and regional cooperation in Central Asia.

The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan also held meetings with the management of the British company 'Metalysis', as well as 'TheCityUk', and discussed current and prospective investment projects and opportunities in Kazakhstan.

In addition, the Foreign Minister attended the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the international affairs think-tank 'Eurasian Council of Foreign Affairs'.

Mr Abdrakhmanov said during his speech: "Kazakhstan is working to further improve its investment climate, and we are interested in expanding investment cooperation with European companies, including British." It was noted that this year Kazakhstan ranked 36th in the World Bank's Doing Business ranking.

The participants also discussed ways to further develop relations between Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries with Europe, especially in the field of transport, logistics, energy and financial technologies. Kazakhstan's unique geo-economic position in the centre of Eurasia, as well as the country's efforts to develop its transit potential and contribution to the implementation of the 'Belt and Road' Programme, were also discussed.