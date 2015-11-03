EN
    20:40, 03 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission holds 2nd session in London

    LONDON. KAZINFORM The Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission is holding its 2nd session in London today. President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of the UK David Cameron are participating in it.

    The session agenda includes the issues of business cooperation, expansion of British investments in non-resources sectors and technological productions, implementation of joint projects in extractive industries, in agriculture, transport infrastructure and ‘green’ technologies.

    The President is also expected to meet with the heads of leading British companies.

    As the press service of Akorda informs, Kazakh-British bilateral economic ties are enhanced to date at the governmental, quasi-governmental and business levels.

