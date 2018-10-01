Kazakh, British oil capitals to boost cooperation

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A British delegation visited Atyrau on 25-27 September to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Atyrau Region and the city of Aberdeen, known as the oil and gas capital of the United Kingdom, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

Interregional cooperation between the Atyrau Region and Aberdeen has been developing since 2002, with a focus on exchanging experience in infrastructure development, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, import substitution and increasing the local components of oil and gas projects.



Aberdeen's authoritiesalso initiated and actively promoted Atyrau's inclusion as a permanent member of the World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP) in 2009, having officially registered Aberdeen's status as Atyrau's twin town in 2011.



The Aberdeen authorities' visit reflects their willingness to intensify dialogue with the akimat (mayor's office) of the Atyrau Region in order to jointly promote investment and export potential due to similar sectoral structures of the regions' economies, as well as intensify cooperation in digitisation, innovation, green technologies and renewable energy sources.



The Akim of the Atyrau Region, Nurlan Nogayev, met with the head of the British delegation - the Aberdeen City Councillor on international issues, and former Lord Provost of Aberdeen John Reynolds. The sides discussed promising areas for expanding trade as well as economic, scientific and technological cooperation. The British delegation also met with the Atyrau Region's business executives to exchange views on the opportunities for cooperation between Kazakh and British businesses in joint projects and the establishment of direct business ties.



The visit resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, and in an agreement to develop a joint action plan to enhance interregional cooperation.