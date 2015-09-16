Kazakh, British teachers exchange experience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 10 teachers of AEO Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools (NIS) have completed their fellowship program at the University of Sussex (Great Britain) under the Kazakhstan Presidential Bolashak Scholarship Program.

The 18-month program was developed and customized for the NIS teaching staff and includes a six-month language course. The fellowship allowed the Kazakh teachers to learn the peculiarities of educational system of Great Britain and teaching techniques in British schools. The program participants conducted also pedagogical research and made a comparative analysis of Kazakh and British education systems. The teachers were also engaged in extra-curricular activities and founded the first Kazakh students' organization at the University of Sussex - KazAlliance Sussex University. Bolashak scholar Nartay Chultukov was elected the President of KazAlliance. Noteworthy to say, that such cooperation is a result of fruitful collaboration between the Bolashak Scholarship operator - JSC Center for International Programs - and AEO Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools. Bolashak International Scholarship was established on November 5, 1993 by the Decree of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan N. A. Nazarbayev. Throughout the whole period of its implementation Bolashak Scholarship has been granted to more than 11,000 Kazakhstan residents for studying in 33 countries of the globe fully at the Kazakh government's expense. JSC Center for International Programs (CIP) was established on April 4, 2005 by the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The CIP carries out a range of activities related to the implementation of international programs on personnel training, retraining and qualification upgrading abroad, including the implementation of Kazakhstan President's Bolashak International Scholarship Program. Today the CIP has its representative offices in Great Britain, Germany, Russia, China and the USA. AEO Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools project was launched in Kazakhstan in 2008 at the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Intellectual Schools are called to become an experimental platform for the development, monitoring, research, analysis, approbation, introduction and implementation of modern models of educational programs for elementary school (including pre-school education and training), primary school and high school. Source: www.bolashak.gov.kz