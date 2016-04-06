Kazakh-British Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters enters into force

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in criminal matters between Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland enters into force. The document was signed on November 3, 2015, during the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to London.

It regulates legal assistance in criminal matters and provides a full set of investigative actions that are necessary to prove the suspect’s guilt. The Treaty also stipulates presenting documents, transferring items, restriction and confiscation of property and income, acquired by criminal means.

It also regulates the issues of cooperation of the competent authorities of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom in matters of mutual legal assistance in the investigation, prosecution and prevention of criminal offenses.

Source: www.kazembassy.org.uk