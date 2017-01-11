Kazakh Bublik advances in Australian Open qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №205 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has advanced to the second round of the qualification of the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik ousted Belgian Arthur De Greef in a three-set match 5-7, 6-3, 8-6. The match lasted for almost two hours.



It should be noted that De Greef is ranked 71 spots higher in the ATP singles rankings.



In the next round Bublik will face off with another Belgian tennis player Kimmer Coppejans.