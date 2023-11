ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ATP gave rising tennis star from Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik a chance to rub shoulders with tennis greats during a fun interview, Kazinform has learned from www.atpworldtour.com.

The 19-year-old Bublik took on the role of NextGenATP reporter and asked Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Marin Cilic and Kei Nishikori some tricky questions.