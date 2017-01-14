Kazakh Bublik eases into main draw of Australian Open 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian-born Alexander Bublik has become the only qualifier from Kazakhstan to advance to the main draw of the first Grand Slam of the year - Australian Open 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №205 Bublik won all three qualifying matches. At first, he stopped Belgian Arthur De Greef seeded 17th in the qualifying round 5-7, 6-3, 8-6. Then, he stunned Kimmer Coppejans, also from Belgium, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2. Finally, Bublik routed Duckhee Lee from Korea 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.



In the opening round of the Grand Slam in Melbourne Bublik will face world №16 Lucas Pouille from France.



Another representative of Kazakhstan in the main draw Mikhail Kukushkin will play against American Frances Tiafoe.



As for the ladies, Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan was drawn against Romanian tennis player Irina-Camelia Begu in the opening match.



Galina Voskoboeva will clash with Elina Svitolina from Ukraine seeded 11th at the tournament.



Yulia Putintseva will vie against Lara Arruabarrena from Spain.