Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan faced defending champion Andy Murray in the opening round of the 2017 Wimbledon in London.

World №134 Bublik was stunned by Murray in three straight sets 1-6, 4-6, 2-6.



World №1 Murray will clash with German Dustin Brown in the next round.