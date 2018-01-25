EN
    09:32, 25 January 2018

    Kazakh Bublik out of ATP Challenger in Newport

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan was eliminated in the second round of the ATP Challenger in Newport, USA, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 6th-seeded Bublik was routed by American Noah Rubin in a three set match 7-6, 4-6, 6-7.

    It is to be recalled that the Kazakhstani tennis player stunned Canadian Peter Polansky in the opener in three sets as well.

    In the next round Rubin will face another American Taylor Fritz.

