Kazakh Bublik strolls into Australian Open second round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qualifier Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan eased into the second round of the 2017 Australian Open by defeating ATP's top 20 player, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 19-year-old Bublik stunned world №16 Lucas Pouille from France in four sets 6-0, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Kazakhstani needed 1h 43 minutes to win the opening match.



In the second-round match Bublik will face Malek Jaziri from Tunisia who beat Japanese Go Soeda.