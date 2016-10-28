Kazakh builder designs unique two-storey yurt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Amanbek Sydykov has developed a design of a unique two-storey yurt and obtained an invention patent from the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from rikatv.kz.

The young builder from Aktobe city spent three years working on the project of the two-storey yurt.



According to the design, the yurt will have seven rooms on the first floor and a huge living room on the second one. Light will penetrate the yurt through the shanyrak which also has built-in solar batteries.



Officials of the Ministry of Justice handed the invention patent to the author of the project in a solemn atmosphere.



