    09:40, 01 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Bulbul Kartanbayeva named Princeton Tiger Lilies Head Coach U14AA

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Bulbul Kartanbayeva is appointed the Head Coach U14AA/Black at Princeton Tiger Lilies, the club's official website reads.

    The Princeton Tiger Lilies «PTL» is a USA Hockey registered, non-profit girls ice hockey club based in New Jersey.

    She is the first in the history of Kazakhstan to join the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) signing the contract with the Metropolitan Riveters team last year, the Instagram account of the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S. reads.

    ATHLETICS:

    Metropolitan Riveters team (NWHL) – New Jersey, USA 2019-2020

    Calgary Coyotes team (SAWHA) – Calgary, Canada 2018-2019

    Kazakhstan National Women’s Ice Hockey Team 2016

    Kazakhstan Capitals Professional Women’s Hockey Team 2015-2018

    AWARDS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

    Awarded the Master of Sports of International Class in 2017 (Kazakhstan)

    Bronze medal in the 2018 Winter Asian Games in women’s hockey

    Silver medal with Kazakhstan national women’s hockey team at the World Championships in 2017.


    Kazakhstan Sport
