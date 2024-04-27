Kazakh businesses unite to aid flood victims, surpassing $427 million in donations

Kazakh businesses are actively helping those affected by floods in the country. As of April 26, the total financial assistance and allocated resources reached 190 billion tenge ($427.2 million), Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Among the major contributors to the front line of the recovery effort is the Eurasian Group (ERG), which has committed 40.5 billion tenge ($91.1 million) to help the citizens facing the consequences of the disaster. These funds will be used to rebuild homes and work in affected communities. In addition, ERG had previously allocated 500 million tenge ($1.1 million) for these purposes, and Eurasian Bank - 450 million tenge ($1 million).

A group of companies, including Kazakhmys, KAZ Minerals, AltynAlmas, Karazhyra and RBC Bank, are also contributing 40 billion tenge ($90 million) to help people affected by floods. These funds will be used to restore employment and build housing, as well as to create social facilities such as kindergartens, schools and hospitals.

Previously, Kazakh citizens collected about 80 million tenge ($179 896,8) in the Biz Birgemiz (We are Together) Fund and Kaspi.kz increased this amount to 200 million tenge ($449 742).

The business sector of Kazakhstan unanimously supports those affected by floods in the country and joins efforts to provide assistance.

Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna transferred 15 billion tenge ($33.7 million) to assist the victims.

Businessman Timur Kulibayev allocated 30 billion tenge ($67.4 million) for the restoration of the Atyrau region and co-founders of Kaspi.kz, Vyacheslav Kim and Mikhail Lomtadze, contributed 20 billion tenge ($44.9 billion).

In addition, the Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund and businessmen Bulat Utemuratov and Nurlan Smagulov contributed 10 billion tenge ($22.4 million) and 6.1 billion tenge ($13.7 million), respectively.

The list of companies also included BI Group - 5.5 billion tenge ($12.3 million), Allur - 3.2 billion tenge ($7.2 million), Tengizchevroil - 2 billion tenge ($4.5 million), as well as entrepreneurs Kenes Rakishev and Assel Tasmagambetova - 1.2 billion tenge ($2.7 million), Halyk Bank - 1 billion tenge ($2.2 million).

On April 25, addressing the 33rd session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the businesses for their effort.

“Significant financial resources have been and continue to be transferred from domestic companies and entrepreneurs to various aid funds daily. I believe that their total amount will increase even further. I express my gratitude to the entrepreneurs and am confident in our further successful cooperation for the benefit of the people,” said Tokayev.

To date, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan continues flood control measures in the Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions. In the West Kazakhstan region, the water level in the Zhaiyk River is gradually decreasing, and there have been no new cases of flooding.

The situation continues to be monitored. More than 31,000 people have returned to their homes, and about 8,560 people, including more than 3,717 children, remain in evacuation centers.

More than 11.9 million cubic meters of water was pumped out. The hotline received more than 2,216 calls.

The total number of people involved in the work exceeds 31,000 people and 4,000 pieces of equipment, including water pumping and floating equipment, as well as inflatable vessels.