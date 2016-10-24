Kazakh businessman who pocketed millions of U.S. dollars may be extradited from Austria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of "Azbuka Zhilya" group of companies Yerkanat Taizhanov who has been on the international wanted list since October 2015, is still in Austria, according to Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrei Kravchenko.

"We expect that the Austrian authorities will take appropriate steps regarding this matter. Taizhanov is in Austria right now," said Kravchenko on the margins of the seminar on asset recovery in Astana on Monday.



"I believe that there will be some progress in that case in the nearest future. We had a meeting with the Austrian officials at the General Prosecutor's Office. We reminded them what damage this man caused to many Kazakhstanis by stealing their money and fleeing the country," he added.



Earlier it was reported that investigation into the case against Azbuka Zhilya's top managers had wrapped up.



Austrian law-enforcement authorities detained Taizhanov, who has been on the international wanted list since October 2015, on May 13, 2016.



As the owner of "Azbuka Zhilya" group of companies Taizhanov managed to illegally pocket over 40 billion tenge (KZT) during the construction of eight apartment complexes in Astana in 2012-2015.



3,355 hoodwinked investors of Aisanam, Aisanam de luxe, Komsomolskiy, Komfort, Garant, Zheti zhol, Sadovyye kvartaly, Dinastiya and more apartment complexes are mentioned in the case.



