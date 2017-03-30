Kazakh businessmen discuss joint economic projects in Germany

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Germany and representatives of Kazakhstani companies discussed joint economic projects and attraction of investment with foreign partners, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Bolat Nussupov took part in the international conference "The New Silk Road. Future trade routes from Asia to the Baltic region" in Berlin.



The event was organized by the Ministry of Economy of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania federal state with the participation of German statesmen, businessmen, experts, scholars and mass media.



In his speech at the conference the Kazakh diplomat informed the participants of implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" and the New economic policy "Nurly Zhol" in Kazakhstan.



"Kazakhstan strives to achieve greater economic and transport integration that will eventually lead to single economic space from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean," Ambassador Nussupov said.



He added that ‘those ideas were outlined by the President of Kazakhstan within the framework of the Big Eurasia Concept envisaging partnership of the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union as well as intensification of the Silk Road Economic Belt project for the benefit of all countries'.



In his words, those initiatives are harmoniously complemented by the New economic policy of the Kazakh Government "Nurly Zhol" that envisages development of infrastructure in 2015-2017 for further integration of Kazakhstan into the global network of transit and trade and reducing time of cargo deliveries between Asia and Europe.



"$10 billion was channeled from the state budget into the development of Kazakhstan's transport and transit potential only in 2010-2015," added Nussupov noting that $32 billion will be further invested into efforts on integration into global transport systems until 2020.



The Kazakh diplomat also paid utmost attention to the tasks of the state-of-the-nation address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev "The third modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".



Managing director of KTZ-Express JSC Sergey Anashkin delivered a report themed "Kazakhstan's involvement into the Silk Road" at the conference.



The participants commended fast pace and effectiveness of socioeconomic reforms in our country as well as active cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany in the sphere of container cargo transportation and development of sea infrastructure of the Aktau port.



It should be noted that prior to the conference Bolat Nussupov held bilateral meeting with Christian Pegel, Minister of Energy, Infrastructure and State Development in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.



During the meeting, the sides touched upon participation of German companies of the federal state in investment projects of Kazakhstan in the sphere of logistics, transport and renewable energy sources and privatization of quasipublic companies. The economic delegation led by Christian Pegel is expected to visit Kazakhstan on July 9-13.



The same day Ambassador Nussupov attended the economic forum "Investment opportunities of Kazakhstan and logistic solutions for distant markets" in Frankfurt on the Main.



The forum was organized by the Eastern Committee of German Economy in cooperation with Kühne+Nagel, Shneider Group and OWC Verlag.



While speaking at the forum, the Ambassador familiarize participants of the forum with prospects of Kazakhstan's socioeconomic development in the context of the presidential address and highlighted key trends of socioeconomic cooperation of Kazakhstan and Germany.



Regional representative of Kazakh Invest JSC in Europe Askhat Beissenbayev made a presentation of Kazakhstan's investment climate and export potential.



In their remarks foreign partners highly appreciated Kazakhstan's investment climate and found new opportunities for German companies in terms of joint projects in Kazakhstan.