Kazakh-Canadian coop discussed in Hangzhou

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Akorda reported.

The parties exchanged views on the main areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Canada including trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian issues.



Besides, N. Nazarbayev and J.Trudeau noted the commonality of positions in many issues of international development as well as presence of a huge potential for enhancing bilateral interaction in various spheres including agriculture.



Upon completion of the meeting, N. Nazarbayev invited J.Trudeau to pay a visit to Astana.