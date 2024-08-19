Kazakh-Canadian duo lost in WTA Masters 1000 Cincinnati final

World No 33, Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva in a duo with Canada's Leylah Fernandez lost in the final match of the WTA Masters 1000 Cincinnati doubles, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh-Canadian duo played vs U.S.-New Zealand tandem Asia Muhammad/ Erin Routliffe and were defeated with the score of 6:3, 1:6, 4:10.

Earlier, in the semifinal match, Putintseva and Fernandez beat the Russian-Czech duo Diana Shnaider and Linda Noskova - 6-3, 4-6.

As reported, this year, the Cincinnati Masters prize money is $3,211,715. The winner will receive $523,485 and 1,000 rank points.