    08:25, 19 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Canadian duo lost in WTA Masters 1000 Cincinnati final

    Photo credit: KTF

    World No 33, Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva in a duo with Canada's Leylah Fernandez lost in the final match of the WTA Masters 1000 Cincinnati doubles, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Kazakh-Canadian duo played vs U.S.-New Zealand tandem Asia Muhammad/ Erin Routliffe and were defeated with the score of 6:3, 1:6, 4:10.

    Earlier, in the semifinal match, Putintseva and Fernandez beat the Russian-Czech duo Diana Shnaider and Linda Noskova - 6-3, 4-6.

    As reported, this year, the Cincinnati Masters prize money is $3,211,715. The winner will receive $523,485 and 1,000 rank points.

