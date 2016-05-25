Kazakh, Canadian prime ministers may hold a meeting next year - ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A top-level meeting between Kazakhstani and Canadian authorities may take place next year, Kazakh Ambassador to Canada Konstantin Zhigalov revealed at a press briefing on Wednesday.

According to Ambassador Zhigalov, the issue of joint visits has been raised many times on the sidelines of various international events. After Justin Trudeau's party won a surprising majority of seats in the Canadian parliament, he and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov had a telephone talk. Besides, the heads of government met on the margins of the Paris Climate Conference.



"Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Canada met on the sidelines of the OSCE Summit in Belgrade last December and discussed the possibility of the visit. All I can say that we are working on it. We hope the visit will happen next year," Ambassador Zhigalov said.

It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan and Canada established diplomatic relations on April 10, 1992.

According to the Kazakhstani diplomat, at least 10,000 people of Kazakhstani descent reside in Canada, mainly in Toronto and its suburbs.

Mr. Zhigalov also noted that Canada is quite popular among Kazakhstani students. 150 Bolashak scholarship holders pursue their degrees at Canadian universities.