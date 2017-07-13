Kazakh capacity market model aimed at attracting investments - Minister Bozumbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh capacity market model is aimed at attracting investments, said the country's Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev at a conference discussing energy transformation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Starting January 1, 2019, we will have a capacity market. We already have the entire configuration of the capacity market with the necessary laws, by-laws, normative documents adopted. We are now finalizing the model. Of course, some players do not like it. It is natural. Some people like it. But it is a universal tool for many countries to further develop their systems. First of all, our model is aimed at attracting investments to create new and upgrade existing capacities," he said.

The minister noted that in this way it will be possible to build a competitive market for existing power plants through shifting their operations to the centralized site of the Committee on Regulation of Natural Monopolies, Protection of Competition and Consumer Rights of the Ministry of National Economy, and this market will identify the most competitive energy producers.

In connection with the crisis in the economy, large industrial enterprises with increased energy intensity of production, which reduced production volumes due to reduced demand, decided to delay the introduction of the electricity market for 2019 instead of 2016.

As part of this market, a single buyer mechanism will be introduced to the wholesale electricity market. In addition, unified tariffs are introduced, which should be, on the one hand, fairly transparent, and on the other - competitive. Tariffs on the wholesale market will be divided into two components - charge for capacity and payment for electricity.