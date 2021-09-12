Kazakh capital, 8 rgns put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has put Nur-Sultan city and eight regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Nur-Sultan city is to brace for fog at night and in the morning on September 12. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the morning and afternoon.

High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda region on September 12-14.

Akmola region is to see fog in the north and southeast at night and in the morning. Northwesterly, westerly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is predicted for the north, east, and southeast. 2 degrees Celsius frosts are forecast for the southwest of the region at night. Kostanay city is to expect northwesterly, westerly 15-20mps wind at daytime.

Akmola region is to brace for frosts sending temperature as low as 2 degrees Celsius in the northern part at night on September 12.

Fog is to coat the north, northwest of Karaganda region on September 12-13. Wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north, east, and center of the region on September 12. Temperature is to dip to 2 degrees Celsius in the northern, eastern parts at night on September 12-13. High fire hazard is to persist in the west.

Pavlodar region is to see westerly wind reach 15-20mps at daytime.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorm in the north at night and most parts at daytime, Westerly, northwesterly wind is to reach up to 15-20mps during thunderstorm.

Rainfall is predicted for the greater part of North Kazakhstan region at night on September 12. The region’s east is to see thunderstorm. Temperature is to drop as low as 2 degree Celsius in the west at night. Westerly, northwesterly 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps, is forecast. Petropavlovsk city is to expect westerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 25mps.

2 degrees Celsius frosts are forecast for the west of Kostanay region at night on September 12. The region is to brace for fog in the north, northwest at night and in the morning. Northwesterly, westerly wind is predicted to reach 15-20mps at daytime. Kostanay city is to see northwesterly, westerly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day.