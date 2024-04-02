Kazakh capital and 10 rgns put on storm alert

Storm alert has been issued for the Kazakh capital of Astana and 10 regions for April 3, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

Fog is to coat Astana city as well as Akmola, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions.

Karaganda and Pavlodar regions are to expect brief precipitation as rain and snow as well as black ice.

Zhambyl region is to brace for thunderstorms in the mountainous areas in the afternoon on April 3 as well as in the south and mountainous areas in the daytime on April 4-5. Turkestan region is to see thunderstorm and squall in the south in the morning and afternoon as well as in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas.

Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is expected in the east of Almaty region in the daytime.