Kazakh capital and 14 regions put on storm alert

Storm alert has been issued for the Kazakh capital of Astana and 14 regions for June 6, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorms are to hit the city of Astana as well as Ulytau, Abai, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions.

The greater part of Mangistau region is to expect 40C heatwave.

North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Akmola regions are to brace for thunderstorms, hail and squall.

Dust tides are to batter the east and north of Atyrau region.

The north of Kyzylorda region is to see thunderstorms and squall.