Kazakh capital and 4 rgns to brace for sleet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sleet is forecast for the Kazakh capital and four regions, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Weather Agency.

Precipitation as rain and snow is expected in Astana at daytime on February 22. The city is to brace for balck ice and 15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind as well.

The greater part of Akmola region is to see precipitation as rain and snow during the day. Ground blizzard is to batter the region in the west at night and in the west, north, and east at daytime. Fog and ice-slick are predicted in the region's north, west, and south.15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind reaching up to 23mps at times is expected in the west, north, and east of the region.

Precipitation as snow and rain as well as blizzard is predicted in most of Kostanay region. Fog is to coat the region's west and north. Ice-slick is predicted in the southern and eastern parts of the region. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northwestward gusting up to 25mps is expected in the region at night. 15-20mps gusts are predicted in the south and east of the region during the day.

Pavlodar region is to brace for precipitation as snow and rain as well as blizzard and black ice in the west and south during the day. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is to sweep through the west, south, and east of the region in the morning and afternoon.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to expect snow and rain as well as ice-slick. Ground blizzard is to hit the region's northern, western, and southern parts. Fog is to coat the region's west. 15-20mps southerly, southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 25mps is predicted in most parts of the region at night as well as in the north, east, and south during the day.