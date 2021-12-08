EN
    Kazakh capital and 5 rgn in ‘yellow zone’ for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan city and five regions of Kazakhstan are in the «yellow zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    There are no Kazakh areas in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

    Nur-Sultan city as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

    Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone».

    Notably, the country has added 704 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,244 more people have defeated the disease in the country.


