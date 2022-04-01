Kazakh capital and 8 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for Nur-Sultan city and eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Nur-Sultan city is to see fog as well as ice-slick in the nighttime and morning on April 2.

The southwest and east of Akmola region are to expect fog. Ice-slick is in store for the north of the region in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and west.

The north of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for ice-slick. Fog is to coat the west of the region. Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted in the west. Petropavlovsk city is to see ice-slick on April 2.

West Kazakhstan region is to see southerly, southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the northwest.

Almaty region is to brace for southwesterly wind reaching up to 17-22mps in the area of Alakolsk ozer.

The south and east of Aktobe region are to expect fog. Southerly, southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 16mps in the northwest and south during the day is predicted.

The north of Kostanay region is to see fog and ice-slick. Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the north is forecast. Kostanay city is to brace for southwesterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps at daytime.

The west, south, and center of Mangistau region are to expect dust tides during the day. Southeasterly wind gusting 15-20mps in the west, south, and center is predicted. Aktau city is to brace for dust tides at daytime on April 2. Southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-18mps is forecast.

Due to further increases in temperature in the river basins, West Kazahstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions are to expect heavy snowmelt, snowmelt run-off, less ice build-up, and rises in levels of river water on April 2-6, 2022.



