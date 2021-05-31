Kazakh capital and Almaty remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital and Almaty city as well as Akmola and Karaganda regions remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, May 31, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus in Kazakhstan reads.

Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘yellow zone’. Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Turkestan regions moved to the ‘green zone’.

The country entered the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus.