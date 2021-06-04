Kazakh capital and Karaganda region still in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital and Karaganda region are still in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’ as of today, June 4, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

The city of Almaty, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, while Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan region are in the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,319 new COVID-19 cases more.