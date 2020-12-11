Kazakh capital and Pavlodar region still in «red» zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The epidemiological situation in the regions has not changed. Kazakh capital and Pavlodar region are still in the coronavirus «red» zone, the national healthcare centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

The city of Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the «yellow», while the rest of the regions are in the «green» zone.

Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva explained why the capital city moved to the «red» zone. First of all, it caused by non-observance of prophylactic measures by the city residents. On December 11 the city confirmed 118 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections, including 46 asymptomatic. 9 of them are imported. 22 of those tested positive are senior citizens, 3 health workers, 3 military, 14 pupils (11 of them study online).