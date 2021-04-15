EN
    13:53, 15 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital bought 54 lung ventilators in 2020

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Last year the healthcare department of Nur-Sultan acquired 54 lung ventilators in 2020,» its deputy head Salatanat Aldabergenova said.

    Besides, humanitarian aid was delivered to the city. She also noted that last year the city budget stood at KZT 13 bln. Out of which KZT 6.6 bln was channeled to battle against COVID-19. KZT 2.4 bln was allocated for emergencies. The city bought 363 units of medical equipment, therapeutic devices, hospital linens, safety wears.


