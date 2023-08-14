Kazakh capital city sportsmen sweep 4,000 medals since Jan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first half of the year, sportsmen of Astana city won over 4,000 medals at large. They bagged 3,000 medals at the Kazakhstan championships, 2,873 medals at the national and 472 at international championships, physical education and sports department head Samat Zhilkishiyev told a briefing.

Among the brightest victories are the win of the Kazakh boxers at the World Championship, first place at the 2023 Asian Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women's Wrestling Championships, second and third places at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Notably, para dancers from Astana clinched one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Tokyo 2023 Para Dance Sport International Competition. Kazakh para judoka Yergali Shamei claimed the Asian Championship title. Besides, Kazakhstani para judokas clinched silver and bronze medals at the 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix in the Egyptian city of Alexandria.