Kazakh capital closes down 8 infectious diseases hospitals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov commented on the city epidemiological situation, Kazinform reports.

«The measures taken let stabilize the epidemiological situation in the city. 1,500-1,600 new coronavirus cases were registered on an average in August in Nur-Sultan. Now the daily cases do not exceed 200. For this reason, the city moved to the ‘yellow zone’», the Mayor told the Government meeting.

He also stressed that the infectious diseases bed occupancy stands at 49%, it means that 500 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals as of now. 46 patients are in the intensive care units.

The number of patients treated at the primary care facilities decreased from 13,000 to 2,000. 8 infectious diseases facilities were shut down. There is only one quarantine hospital and 7 infectious diseases hospitals in the city. There are necessary medical equipment and fair supplies of drugs in the hospitals.

Earlier the Minister said that Kazakhstan is gradually closing down infectious diseases hospitals. 103 facilities for 30,881 coronavirus beds closed down between August 25 and October 18.

The vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan kicked off on April 2, 2021.