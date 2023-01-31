Kazakh capital faces heat shortage – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday chaired the meeting focusing on the problems the Kazakh capital faces in its development, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

At the start of the meeting, the Kazakh President stressed the city authorities should use a consistent approach in efforts to develop Astana’s infrastructure.

According to him, if the current pace of urbanization persists, the city’s population will hit the mark of two million people by 2030. Given that the city is growing rapidly, the priority is to develop its utility infrastructure in an integrated manner, he said.

The Head of State emphasized there is a problem that has not been solved for the past ten years and it has been draining the city budget. The city administration has not been able to put into service the infamous TPP-3 for the past decade. The cost of the project went KZT 53 billion (!) up in price. The problem was raised back in 2019, but the facility readiness still stands at 83 per cent.

As a result of the situation, the Kazakh capital is facing heat shortage, the President said, urging the Government together with the city authorities to ensure Unit 1 of the TTP-3 is commissioned by yearend. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also tasked to complete the construction of two gas boiler houses at the plant.