Kazakh capital has more women than men – National Statistics Bureau

As of June 1, 2024, a population of Kazakh capital Astana stood at 1,464,415 people, including 696,234 men and 768,181 women, the National Statistics Bureau reported.

Life expectancy was at 78,09 years, 74,23 years for men and 81,28 years for women, in 2023 in Astana.

The city’s birth rate stood at 19,50 per 1,000 people in January-May this year.

The National Statistic Bureau added that there are 21 people aged over 100, including 15 women and six men, living in the city.