    20:14, 04 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital held Open Children’s Taekwondo Tournament

    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Open Children’s Taekwondo Tournament took place in Astana on May 1 and 2, Kazinform quotes the city administration’s press service.

    It was dated to the People’s Unity Day of Kazakhstan. The tournament was organized by the Astana Taekwondo Federation.

    The 1st National Open Children’s Taekwondo Tournament brought together 450 sportsmen from 10 regions of Kazakhstan. Its goal is to develop and promote physical culture and sports in Kazakhstan.



