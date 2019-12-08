EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:52, 08 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital holds Charity Festival

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Degdar foundation and the KazakhConcert State Concert Organization co-organized a charity concert as part of the Magic Melodies Festival in support of orphanages.

    Taking the floor the foundation director, Laura Akhmetova, thanked all those who helped them.

    «Last year the festival raised KZT 52 mln to donate to four rural orphanages, a home to 209 kids. This year it is planned to help 315 children. All the funds raised will be channeled for rural children’s homes and to support the theater of artists with special need,» she said.

    Tags:
    Social support Nur-Sultan Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!