    13:16, 22 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital holds national inclusive games for special kids

    Sport
    Photo: Zhuldyzai Fund

    The national inclusive games for special kids Zhuldyzai 2023 took place in the capital city of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. It brought together over 500 sportsmen aged 10-16 years old from 16 regions of Kazakhstan. They competed in futsal, goalball, table tennis, field and track, togyzkumalak, asyk atu and bes tas, Kazinform reports

    The games are purposed to attract attention of the society and state bodies to the significance of sports activities for physically disabled children.

    The deputy director of the Zhuldyzai fund, Almagul Salimbayeva, said that over 500 kids arrived in Astana with the support of the regional sports and education departments, akimats. Most of them have never been before to the city. City tours were also organized for the children.

    She urged to create conditions for opening more sports sections for children with disabilities.

    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
