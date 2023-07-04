Kazakh capital hosted 2nd round of political consultations btw FMs Kazakhstan and Ethiopia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2nd round of Kazakh-Ethiopian political consultations took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Mesganu Arga, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the event, the parties discussed in detail the status and prospects for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the international and regional agenda.

Particular attention was paid to the establishment and expansion of cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistic, tourism, agriculture, education and science.

The parties appreciated the positive dynamics and successful development of Kazakh-Ethiopian relations based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership, and in order to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation, confirmed an intention to organize official visits between the two countries, expand the legal framework and continue close cooperation at the level of foreign ministries.