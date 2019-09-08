EN
    11:25, 08 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital hosts 2019 Astana Marathon

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital hosts the ASTANA MARATHON 2019, Kazinform reports.

    More than 5,000 people from 27 countries – Australia, Austria, Belgium, China, Colombia, Estonia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Kenya, New Zealand, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE, Great Britain, the U.S., Uzbekistan and 38 cities of Kazakhstan – are participating in the charity event this year. The oldest runner is 76 and the youngest one is 18.

    The route of the 42.2k and 10k marathon takes the runners to the major sights of the city of Nur-Sultan: the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, Hazrat Sultan Mosque, Baiterek Monument, Nazarbayev University and Astana Arena.


