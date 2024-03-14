Kazakh capital hosts CICA Special Working Group meeting

Online meeting of the Special Working Group of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held under the chairmanship of Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, member states reviewed the draft Memorandum on the Creation of the Partnership Network of Leading Universities of the CICA Member States, the outcome document of the Conference on Environmental Issues, as well as the Action Plan of the CICA Think Tank Forum for 2024.

Moreover, participants discussed the prospects for establishing cooperation of the CICA with such United Nations structures as the UN Counter-Terrorism Office and the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). They were also briefed on the progress of concepts and coordination in priority areas.

Following the meeting, the SWG participants recommended to the CICA Senior Officials Committee to make decision upon the discussed matters at the next SOC meeting on 14 March 2024 in Astana.