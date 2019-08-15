EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:08, 15 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital hosts Indian Culture Days

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan held a solemn flag raising ceremony on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of India, the official website of the Kazakh People’s Assembly reads.

    India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15. The flag raising ceremony is traditionally held countrywide.


    Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar thanked all those present and read out the address of the President of India on the occasion of the Independence Day.


    Various events, in particular, the Indian Cinema and National Cuisine Festivals will be held as part of the Culture Days which is set to last until August 19. The Culture Days are to provide an opportunity to get closely acquainted with cultural traditions of India, attend yoga, music and dance master classes.

    Tags:
    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Culture Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!