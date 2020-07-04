Kazakh capital imposes strict quarantine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Due to the continued surge in coronavirus cases in Nur-Sultan the city imposes strict quarantine restriction starting from 00:00 July 5 until 00:00 July 19, 2020 (with possible prolongation), Kazinform reports.

People are urged to keep the following requirements: it is forbidden to hold sports and mass, family events, forums, conferences, seminars, meetings, etc., People aged above 65 are restricted to go outside. Wearing of face masks, social distancing are obligatory. People are allowed to gather in groups of more than 3, to go to work, visit parks, squares.

Public transport service is to be also suspended for two weeks.