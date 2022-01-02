EN
    11:14, 02 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital in coronavirus ‘yellow zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan city is the only area of Kazakhstan in the «yellow zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    There are no areas in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

    Nur-Sultan city is in the «yellow zone» for coronavirus.

    Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan region, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «green zone».

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 457 cases of and 440 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


